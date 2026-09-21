Six cases of rare cancer reported in California suburb leave families demanding answers
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Six cases of rare cancer reported in California suburb leave families demanding answers

The California Department of Public Health is conducting a review into the cases

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Cancer, Health, Life

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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