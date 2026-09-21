Six cases of rare cancer reported in California suburb leave families demanding answers

Six cases of a rare cancer have been reported in a small Californian suburb, sparking environmental concerns and devastated families demanding answers.

Federal officials and reports in the local media state that a cluster of people in Ladera Ranch have been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare 'tumor of the tissues that normally make up bone and soft tissue in the body', according to American Cancer Society.

The health site notes: "Most Ewing tumors develop in teenagers, but they can also occur in younger children, as well as in adults, mainly in their 20s and 30s. Younger people are more likely to have tumors that grow from bones, while Ewing tumors in adults are more likely to develop outside the bones, called extraskeletal Ewing sarcoma."

Lilly Dalton was diagnosed with the disease in 2024 just after she'd graduated university with a history degree.

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A GoFundMe page states: "Just days after walking across the graduation stage with her bachelor’s degree in hand, Lilly’s world was quickly turned upside down. A visit to the ER for minor symptoms led to the shocking discovery of a softball-sized tumor in her liver.

Lilly Dalton died earlier this year (GoFundMe)

"Lilly underwent major liver resection surgery to remove the mass and her gallbladder. During the procedure, doctors unexpectedly discovered three additional tumors in her abdomen, all of which were fully resected.

"While the surgery successfully removed the visible tumors, residual cancer cells remain and recent tests have revealed a malignant tumor in her pelvis."

Sadly, at the young age of 23, Lilly died in January this year.

"My biggest regret is that I always thought she was going to make it," her father, Brian, told CNN.

Months on, Brian has learned of multiple children being diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in Ladera Ranch.

"There’s absolutely no way that this is a coincidence," he added.

The area is home to just 26,000 people, often seen as the ideal location to raise a family thanks to its wonderful green spaces and new housing.

Ladera Ranch, California (Getty Stock Photo)

Dr. Janet Yoon, a pediatric oncologist and sarcoma specialist at City of Hope in LA, told Fox News Digital: "Knowing that this is a very rare cancer diagnosis amplifies the concerns.

"Anytime you hear of cases in a geographic location, it does raise some concerns ... I can completely understand why further investigation is being done."

The California Department of Public Health is currently conducting a review of cancer incidence data for the Ladera Ranch area amid growing concerns.

"CDPH currently estimates the assessment will be completed in fall 2026, although the timeline may change based on the scope and complexity of the review and any additional information that may need to be evaluated," the agency stated.

"At this time, our colleagues at CalEPA (California Environmental Protection Agency) and its boards, departments and offices have not identified any immediate environmental hazards."