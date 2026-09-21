Scientist who predicted AI issued chilling warning about what could happen to the world in weeks

A group of scientists who are said to have predicted the rise of artificial intelligence previously issued a chilling warning about the end of the world, which according to them, is very soon.

The researchers from the University of Illinois claim Friday, November 13, will be the end of the world, providing a complex formula to back up their worrying timings.

Heinz von Foerster, Patricia M. Mora, and Lawrence W. Amiot wrote in their study: "Thus, we may conclude with considerable confidence that the principle of 'adequate technology', which proved to be correct for over 100 generations, will hold for at least three more.

"Fortunately, there is no need to strain the theory by undue further extrapolation, because and here the pessimists erred again our great-great-grandchildren will not starve to death. They will be squeezed to death."

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In the 1960s, when the scientists made the grave predictions, the researchers noted the world’s population had grown over the last 2,000 years and noticed the growth was happening at a rapid rate.

The chilling prediction was made nearly six decades ago (Getty Stock Photo)

The world's population had almost doubled within 60 years, going from 1.6 billion in 1900 to three billion in 1960.

That was even more surprising given two devestating World Wars had taken place during that time.

They predicted that while advancements in technology had so far managed to sustain the growing population, that would no longer be the case in three generations time.

The experts stated that 'it is easy to see that increased density may in many cases reduce the probability of survival for an individual element', implying that continued population growth could lead humans to 'struggle for existence in a finite environment'.

Looking further into the study, the math shows the population would reach infinity on November 13 this year, just a matter of weeks away.

The researchers' 'doomsday' reference is certainly pretty dramatic and something you certainly can't believe would happen, with scientists noting back then that 'at some time, somehow, something will happen that will stop this ever-faster race to self-destruction'.

The scientists predicted 'doomsday' may be coming sooner than you think (Getty Stock Photo)

Of course, a lot's changed since then, with the world's global population slowing down in recent years.

So, if you're looking for a more 'up-to-date' prediction, experts from Toho University in Japan who collaborated with NASA researchers concluded the fate of life on Earth is tied to the lifespan and evolution of the Sun.

The study, 'The future lifespan of Earth’s oxygenated atmosphere', predicts that our planet will become unlivable in the year 1,000,002,021, so a bit of time yet.

Von Foerster, who died in 2002, spoke to The Information Philosopher in 1995 about AI, claiming it was wrong to think that such technology 'thinks' like humans do.

While he suggested that AI could solve problems, the expert stated it was 'dangerous' to presume it could act in the way us humans can.