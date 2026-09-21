Scientist who predicted AI issued chilling warning about what could happen to the world in weeks
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Scientist who predicted AI issued chilling warning about what could happen to the world in weeks

The experts made the grave prediction in the 1960s

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, World News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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