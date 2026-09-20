Man who 'died for seven minutes' gave fascinating detailed account of what he saw
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Man who 'died for seven minutes' gave fascinating detailed account of what he saw

He says the experience was very different to the 'light at the end of the tunnel' ending

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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