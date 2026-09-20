Safest US states to live in during a war as tensions rise in middle east
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Safest US states to live in during a war as tensions rise in middle east

As the US and Iran-backed forces edge closer to conflict, a nuclear simulation reveals where's safest

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Military, Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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