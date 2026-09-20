Where on your head you lose your hair could be sign of different diseases, scientists say
Home>News>Health

Where on your head you lose your hair could be sign of different diseases, scientists say

Scientists say the location of your bald patch might matter more than the balding itself

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Health, Cancer

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: