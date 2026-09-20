Converse apologizes and will 'do better' after advert linked to KKK and lynching

Converse has been forced to apologize after releasing an ad campaign which many believe portrayed Ku Klux Klan and lynching imagery.

The Nike-owned branded pulled the advert for its Chuck 70 X trainer, with a spokesperson confessing: "This should not have happened and we will do better."

K-pop star Karina featured in the disturbing promo wearing a white skirt and holding a pair of the Converse shoes by her side. Commentators likened this to an image of a lynching victim's feet hanging in the air.

Others highlighted that the lighting on the white skirt beared striking resemblance to a white pointed hood.

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The controversial ad has now been pulled (Converse)

Following the backlash, Converse issued a statement on Friday (September 18), admitting: "We’re sorry. We understand why this image is deeply upsetting and recognize that we got this wrong.

"We removed it from our channels and are working to remove it everywhere it appeared."

Despite the apology, many have questioned how the ad could have made it through to being published without anyone pointing out the issues.

"A Converse ad shows a woman wearing white attire lit to form what looks like a KKK hood. Sneakers dangling beside her, read by many as lynching imagery," civil rights attorney Lee Merritt wrote on X.

"This wasn't hidden. It was styled, lit and approved by a creative team. Someone signed off on this."

He added: "Converse says sorry. The image was still up hours later. An apology doesn't undo what got past legal, marketing and leadership at every step.

"We keep having this conversation because corporations keep failing the same test.

"Do better means catching this before it airs, not after we're offended."

The ad for the Jack Purcell PDM sneaker collection (Converse)

The fresh controversy has come hot off the heels of more criticism for Converse, with the brand coming under fire for its Converse x Palmes ads just weeks ago.

The campaign for the Jack Purcell PDM sneaker collection, which came out earlier this month, featured a man climbing a ladder while holding a pair of sneakers hanging from a tree.

Just last year, the brand came under similar criticism following the release of its special edition Charli XCX sneakers, which were slammed for their 'poor design'.

Released in September 2025, the limited edition range included five different colorways of the classic high-top Converse sneakers.

Customers weren't happy when they received the ultimate 'party girl' trainers only to discover the so-called rips in the distressed design were actually just painted on.

UNILAD has reached out to Converse for comment