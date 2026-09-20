Converse apologizes and will 'do better' after advert linked to KKK and lynching
Home>News>US News

Converse apologizes and will 'do better' after advert linked to KKK and lynching

The controversial ad, featuring a K-pop star, has now been removed

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images

Topics: News, Nike, K-pop

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

Choose your content: