Silicon Valley tech boss grilled online after releasing her dating checklist 'non-negotiables'
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Silicon Valley tech boss grilled online after releasing her dating checklist 'non-negotiables'

She says she’s done playing games, but the internet isn’t convinced her approach to finding love is the answer

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Sex and Relationships, California, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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