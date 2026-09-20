Silicon Valley tech boss grilled online after releasing her dating checklist 'non-negotiables'

A tech executive who went looking for her perfect match has ended up starting a very different conversation altogether - one about whether checklists have any place in modern dating.

Brooke LeBlanc, who works at tech company Corgi, took to X to ask if anyone wanted to 'cofound the rest of my life' with her.

It seemed like a lighthearted, if very Silicon Valley, way to look for love.

But it was her follow-up post, laying out exactly what she wanted in a partner, that turned the 29-year-old into the internet's latest object of ridicule.

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Her list of 'non-negotiables' included a man who is 'healthy masculine,' 'post economic (still hardworking)' and 'on the healing path' - plus a strong preference for someone who 'works in tech.'

It didn't take long for the responses to roll in, and most weren't kind.

Social media users piled on, mocking both the specificity of her demands and the wider culture of dating in San Francisco that produced them.

"I can't imagine anything worse than being single and dating in SF," one person wrote in response to the post.

Another was blunter still, joking that they'd assumed the whole thing was AI-generated: 'Lol. I thought this was AI slop. Sad to find out it's real.'

A third critic argued the entire premise of the list undermines the point of dating in the first place, writing: "Good luck. Leave your checklist at home and just fall in love with someone. You're scoring them before you know them. No one wins with this approach. SMH."

LeBlanc didn't take the criticism lying down. Hitting back at her detractors, she wrote: 'God forbid a woman asks for what she wants,' before adding, 'Sorry, I don't want to date a loser!'

Brooke LeBlanc, an executive at tech company Corgi, shared her list of dating ‘non-negotiables’ on X. (Instagram/mbrookeleblanc)

What does the tech exec say inspired her checklist?

Rather than backing away from the list, LeBlanc has defended it as the product of hard-won experience.

She said it was 'years of dating experience' that pushed her to get so specific about what she's after, framing the backlash as proof that people struggle to accept a woman being direct about her standards.

She's also been candid about her long-term goals beyond romance, writing that she's focused on building financial independence regardless of how the search for a partner turns out.

"Getting bullied on the Internet today, so I can be a financially free hot mom in the future," she said.