Scientists have discovered 40,000 asteroids near Earth – but this could be just the beginning
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Scientists have discovered 40,000 asteroids near Earth – but this could be just the beginning

Nearly 2,000 space rocks have a 'non-zero chance' of impact within 100 years, experts say

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Space, Earth, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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