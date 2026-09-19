Scientists stumped as mysterious 'footprints' spotted on Mars
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Scientists stumped as mysterious 'footprints' spotted on Mars

The rover has been on the Red Planet for almost 14 years, and it's still turning up surprises

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Topics: NASA, Mars

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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