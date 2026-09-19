Moment mom learns missing 16-year-old son has been found alive in front of cameras
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Moment mom learns missing 16-year-old son has been found alive in front of cameras

A 'Good Samaritan' recognized Benjamin Adcock's picture from social media

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Topics: Florida, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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