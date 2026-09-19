Moment mom learns missing 16-year-old son has been found alive in front of cameras

A Florida mom learned her son, who had been missing for 48 hours, had been found during a live news broadcast.

Olga Adcock, who is the mother of Benjamin Adcock, 16, took part in the broadcast alongside St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick, to make a plea to the public to find her son.

The press conference took place on Monday September 15, almost two days after Benjamin, who had been diagnosed with mild autism and schizophrenia went missing. He was first reported missing on Saturday, September 12.

In the heartwarming moment, someone off camera can be heard saying: "We found him."

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“Oh my goodness, gracious. Okay,” Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick responded, as he hugged Olga.

"Praise the Lord on my soul," the mother exclaimed while hugging the Sheriff.

"Wow. There is light at the end of the tunnel."

The Sheriff later added: "It makes you want to cry, for goodness sake. That's the best outcome that could happen right now. To have a mom next to you that says 'God is good,' right? It doesn't get much better than that."

For the two days the 16-year-old went missing, law enforcement and first responders used canine teams, drones and helicopters to search for him.

Hundreds of volunteers who were determined to bring the boy home also joined the search party.

Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick later said that 'a Good Samaritan' recognized Benjamin's picture from social media.

"This is a citizen paying attention, not afraid to call St. Johns County Sherrif's Office, and bring in a 16-year-old home boy to his mom."

He was brought inside by the people who recognized him, and Benjamin was said to be in good health, although he was receiving medical care after being found.

Following the news Benjamin had been found, one volunteer told ABC News: "I'm so happy that the family got their son back safe and sound. It's a blessing. God really answered prayers today.

"I felt chills come over my arms and everything from being happy."

The mother and Sheriff embraced as they received the news (WJXT News4JAX - The Local Station)

Another couldn't hold in her emotion when speaking to News4JAX, telling reporters she was 'trying not to cry'.

"I keep getting that knot in my throat," she said. "I just can't get rid of it because I'm overwhelmed for, especially the mom, just being able to have her son."

Benjamin is one of five children, and is the eldest of his siblings.

Every 40 seconds, a child goes missing or is abducted in the United States, the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center states.

Approximately 840,000 children are reported missing each year, with the FBI reporting that between 85 and 90 percent of these are children.

Posting on Facebook once Benjamin had been found, the St Johns County Sheriff's Office penned: "Good news! Benjamin Adcock has been located safe. Thank you to everyone who assisted."



