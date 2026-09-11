Mom found guilty of letting five-year-old son walk outside alone vows to fight back
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Mom found guilty of letting five-year-old son walk outside alone vows to fight back

Karyann Parkinson will appear on a child abuse register for seven years

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Topics: US News, Crime, Parenting

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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