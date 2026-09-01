Duane 'Keffe D' Davis found guilty of murder in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis found guilty of murder in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur

A jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting the former gang leader for orchestrating the legendary rapper's murder

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Topics: Tupac Shakur, Crime, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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