World’s most expensive ham sells for $10 million—costing an insane $600,000 per pound

If you thought your weekly grocery bill was getting steep, a single piece of cured pork has just sold for an eye-watering $10 million (£7.6 million) at auction.

The 16.7-pound grand champion country ham took center stage on the auction block at the 62nd annual Kentucky Country Ham Breakfast, an annual state fair tradition that brings together local farmers, state lawmakers, agricultural producers, and deep-pocketed philanthropists.

Bidding opened at a modest few hundred dollars before rapidly snowballing into a chaotic, high-stakes eight-figure frenzy.

When the auctioneer's gavel finally dropped to thunderous applause inside the packed ballroom, a winning bid from local coal magnate Joe Craft alongside former US Ambassador Kelly Craft sealed the purchase at a historic, flat $10,000,000.

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The sale easily crowns the entry as the most expensive single ham ever sold at auction in recorded history, comfortably obliterating all previous agricultural records.

Naturally, the internet has had a field day breaking down the sheer, mind-boggling math behind the eight-figure slab of pork.

At a final price tag of $10 million for just under 17 pounds of meat, the cut works out to roughly $598,800 per pound—or approximately $37,425 per single ounce.

In theory, a couple of paper-thin shavings layered onto a morning sandwich would cost considerably more than a brand-new luxury sports car.

While top-tier retail cured hams—such as aged Spanish Jamón Ibérico de Bellota—command premium prices of several thousand dollars per leg due to years of meticulous curing and acorn foraging, the astronomical Kentucky price tag is fueled by a decades-long charitable arms race.

Since the fair's inaugural charity breakfast back in 1964, the event has evolved from a quiet community fundraiser where hams went for a few hundred dollars into an aggressive philanthropic showcase.

Wealthy donors, financial institutions, and business leaders regularly use the spotlight of the agricultural competition to channel major yearly grants directly into community infrastructure.

The entirety of the $10 million winning bid will bypass the agricultural board and head straight into regional non-profit causes, funding statewide healthcare access, agricultural education grants, boy and girl scout programs, and rural disaster relief projects across Kentucky.

As for what actually happens to an eight-figure pig leg? It will not just be preserved behind velvet ropes in a museum.

Following their record-breaking win, the buyers confirmed that the prized, salt-cured meat will be properly sliced, prepared, and served up on traditional Southern breakfast biscuits for attendees, charity organizers, and community staff—officially creating the single most expensive breakfast rolls in human history.