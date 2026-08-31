World’s most expensive ham sells for $10 million—costing an insane $600,000 per pound
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World’s most expensive ham sells for $10 million—costing an insane $600,000 per pound

The prized country ham broke all-time auction records after fetching the eye watering amount in Kentucky

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: US News, Weird

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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