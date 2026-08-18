Tupac Shakur murder trial begins as prosecutors detail 'act of revenge' that killed rap icon
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Tupac Shakur murder trial begins as prosecutors detail 'act of revenge' that killed rap icon

Nearly 30 years after the drive-by shooting, Duane "Keffe D" Davis has gone on trial charged with orchestrating the 1996 killing

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Crime, Celebrity, US News, Tupac Shakur

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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