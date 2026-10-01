Former US Army 'psychic spy' claims ancient civilization he 'remote viewed' on Mars may have involved humans
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Former US Army 'psychic spy' claims ancient civilization he 'remote viewed' on Mars may have involved humans

Joe McMoneagle was involved in 'remote viewing', where someone tries to get an impression of something without actually being present

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Aaron Alexander/YouTube

Topics: US News, Weird

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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