Former US Army 'psychic spy' claims ancient civilization he 'remote viewed' on Mars may have involved humans

A man involved in a 'remote viewing' project with the US military has spoken about what it was like to use 'remote viewing' to look at Mars.

Joe McMoneagle was a member of the US Army who was involved in a project called Project Stargate, which was established back in 1977.

This was established to investigate the possibility of using psychic phenomena for military purposes, and would run for 18 years until it was eventually shut down in 1995.

'Remote viewing' was explored at the project, and this is the purported ability to be able to see objects from a great distance away, or from a different location, and is regarded as a pseudoscience.

Advert

US exploration of using new age abilities or ideas was even the subject of the book The Men Who Stare at Goats by Jon Ronson, which accompanied his series Crazy Rulers of the World and was also adapted into a fictional film of the same name as the book, starring George Clooney.

McMoneagle was even among those interviewed by author Jon Ronson for the book and series, and on another occasion he shared his thoughts on remote viewing with YouTuber Aaron Alexander on the Align podcast.

Joe McMoneagle spoke about remote viewing (Aaron Alexander/YouTube)

McMoneagle explained a bit about what 'remote viewing', and that he firmly believes that it is a real phenomenon.

"Some [out of body experiences] are objective observations and some are subjective experiences," said McMoneagle. "You got to be careful of the subjective experiences, because like I said every human being is in their own world."

In another section, McMoneagle even said of human beings that 'we're aliens,' before recalling how he believes he had used remote viewing to 'look' at Mars.

"Yeah I got targeted on Mars, it made me very angry because if I can't prove what I've targeted to some extent at a later date or whenever [...] then I get upset because I'm not learning better things about remote viewing," he said.

"So when that happened I kept all the material, I went to Jet Propulsion Laboratory on the West Coast, I got a packet, when I gave him the GPS locations he said 'oh that's the old city of Mars', he actually opened the drawer and gave me all the four by four negatives for those areas that I had targeted."

McMoneagle spoke about remote viewing (Aaron Alexander/YouTube)

McMoneagle went on to say that he 'wanted to be sure what I targeted was real', and examined these photos and others he had taken of Mars, believing that they show evidence of habitation on the planet.

"They show foundations of buildings, machines that are broken down and partially destroyed, paths, roads, mines," he said.

McMoneagle claimed to have seen a 'shipping container' located on Mars.

"My perception is everything that I remove viewed on Mars had humans involved," he said. "They're just like us only twice our size, you can account for that over gravity.

"I'm making a long hairy guess that's probably us and something happened on Mars that was eradicating us as an entity, and we were brought here deliberately to save us."