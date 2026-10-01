Christa Pike is the only person to ever survive two lethal injections as expert explains how it could happen
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Christa Pike is the only person to ever survive two lethal injections as expert explains how it could happen

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has ordered an investigation to find out what happened during Christa Pike's unsuccessful execution

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: CriminallyObsessed/Youtube

Topics: Death Row, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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