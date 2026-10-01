Trump seems to fall asleep during important meeting on gas prices as people say 'it's a legit problem'
Home>News>US News

Trump seems to fall asleep during important meeting on gas prices as people say 'it's a legit problem'

The 80-year-old has earned himself the nickname 'Dozy Don'

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

Choose your content: