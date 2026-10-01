Trump seems to fall asleep during important meeting on gas prices as people say 'it's a legit problem'

Donald Trump has raised eyebrows once again after seemingly falling asleep during a meeting about gas prices.

This isn't the first time the president appears to have nodded off while in the middle of important work, so it's no surprise he's earned himself the nickname of Dozy Don.

At 80 years old, there's no denying the schedule of a US president must be pretty gruelling but over the past two and a half years there have been around six incidents in which Trump has reportedly fallen asleep at work.

People are calling Trump 'Dozy Don' (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

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The most recent incident came yesterday, September 30, when Trump confessed to his administration that he had not yet decided whether to impose a ban on diesel fuel exports, even with strong pushback from his own advisors.

Video footage recorded in the Oval Office appeared to show the president conked out at his desk while the Governor of Alaska Mike Dunleavy addressed the room.

Sharing the clip on X, one social media user urged: "Alert the press, Trump is conked out in the Oval Office again."

Another person suggested: "This is a legit problem, and none of this cronies seem to care."

"Again, I think he’s doing this on purpose to show disrespect to the speaker and mock them," a second speculated. "As if to say 'nobody cares what you have to say. I’m the only one who matters.'"

Meanwhile, a third joked: "Can somebody please grab Donnie’s Blanky please ?? I mean it’s 1 pm, Nap Time," and a sixth viewer penned, "The weirdest thing is that the rest of the folks just continue on, like they don't even notice, as it's a daily occurrence."

Indeed, this is not the first recorded episode of Trump falling asleep, with the first episode dating back to April 15, 2024 during the first day of his New York criminal trial.

Several reporters inside the courtroom stated he nodded off while jurors were being instructed, despite Trump branding the claims 'fake news'.

Later that year, during a campaign event in the following October in Michigan, the then-presidential candidate was seen appearing to close his eyes and become very still during a roundtable event.

The president appears to have nodded off several times in public (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

One of the more shocking public snoozes came at Pope Francis' funeral in April 2025, when footage circulated appearing to show Trump asleep during the ceremony.

However, in November that same year, the 80-year-old appeared to have his first sleeping incident while in the middle of an important meeting.

Trump had been sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval office during a meeting with health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding agreements with pharmaceutical companies.

Just a month later, Trump was spotted shutting his eyes for an extended period during a Cabinet meeting and another, very similar, incident ensued in the very same month.

Of course, it's impossible to say whether the president is truly asleep or simply resting his eyes and he is sure to say it is the latter.