Pete Hegseth slammed for using disturbing slur in bizarre rant on Department of War
Home>News>US News

Pete Hegseth slammed for using disturbing slur in bizarre rant on Department of War

The defense secretary also unveiled a US ‘fortress’ base plan with Elon Musk in the audience

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Politics, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: