Teacher fired after offering extra credit to students if they donated to fund her trip
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Teacher fired after offering extra credit to students if they donated to fund her trip

Stephanie Mullaley allegedly told students she wanted donations for her education

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Topics: US News, Crime

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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