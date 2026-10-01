College student who became viral sensation during football game answers big question new followers keep asking

College student Peyton Blomquist, who went viral after being spotted on ESPN during a football game, has finally answered the question her followers have been desperate to know.

The 18-year-old became a viral sensation overnight after being featured during coverage of a No.21 Florida and No. 4 Ole Mississippi game on September 26.

Blomquist is a freshman at the University of Florida, where she is studying nutritional science on a pre-med track.

While it was her brief appearance in the stands at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium that sent her follower count soaring, after ESPN cameras caught her cheering during the Gators' 52-28 win over Ole Miss, the internet star had already built somewhat of a following on social media before her unexpected moment in the spotlight.

Advert

And rather than shy away from the attention, Blomquist appeared to embrace her newfound internet fame, sharing a screenshot of the broadcast on Instagram alongside photos from the game.

The college student quickly identified herself after being spotted at the game. (ESPN)

"Work the cut," she captioned the post, and has now answered the one question fans have been desperate to know ever since the five-second cameo.

One person in the comment appeared to ask whether she was romantically available, as the viral student responded: "Actually, I'm in the market for a husband, so maybe not."

Since the broadcast, her follower count on Instagram has reached more than 50k, with devoted fans in the comments clamouring to find out more about the college student.

"Love everything about this girl and her future. Clearly a grounded lady with family and faith. Hope she gets everything she wishes for," one wrote.

As another added: "I’m an old woman now, but I was young and wild in the 80s and 90s. I just wanted to tell you that I hope you embrace your youth and beauty and enjoy every moment of it. You go girl."

She now has over 50,000 followers on Instagram. (peytonblomquist/Instagram)

As well as Instagram, Peyton has a TikTok page where she boasts over 34k followers, but has yet to post on the platform following her viral moment.

But she's not the only one to have found fame after attending a football game in recent months.

Sara Smith was also caught on camera by ESPN at a different Ole Miss game just last month, and quickly went on to become an internet celebrity.

Though fans of hers were a bit disappointed to learn that she's a taken woman, as people stumbled upon a photo of Sara showing off a stunning engagement ring.