College student who became viral sensation during football game answers big question new followers keep asking
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College student who became viral sensation during football game answers big question new followers keep asking

Her social media following has reportedly grown by tens of thousands since her cameo on ESPN

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: peytonblomquist/Instagram

Topics: Viral, Social Media, Instagram, Sport

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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