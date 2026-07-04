Josh Allen's golf swing has gone viral online after fans described his unusual technique as 'one of a kind'.

The NFL star is coming off another outstanding season, further cementing his reputation as one of the biggest stars in American football.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback helped lead his team back to the playoffs and was once again in the conversation for the league's MVP award after another string of standout performances.

But it's Allen's technique in another sport that has got people talking in recent days, after footage of his 'unique' golf swing went viral.

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"What the f*** am I watching," one user questioned.

While another wrote: "Unique is one word for it. Is that what we're calling it now? I can't keep up anymore."

A third added: "This looks very strange."

"What in the Happy Gilmore is going on here," another said.

The clip showed the star swinging his golf club while one man held his behind, and another held his face.

Fans couldn't quite believe what they were watching. (Fore Play)

The footage, that has since gone viral, was captioned: "Bills star QB Josh Allen working on his golf swing with his friends has gone viral on social media.

"This is an extremely unique way of training."

But according to experts, the technique might not actually be that crazy.

YouTube golf instructor Kerrod Gray emphasizes that controlling the low point of the swing arc is one of the most important fundamentals in golf.

He also noted that head position is widely misunderstood, stressing that keeping the head stable and centered is essential for maintaining balance and posture.

The couple welcomed their first child just weeks ago. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The NFL star is spending his 4th of July holiday as a first time dad, after he welcomed his little girl, Harper Haize Allen, with his wife and singer Hailee Steinfeld, just weeks ago.

Announcing the birth of their baby on Instagram, Steinfeld wrote: "A day late but simply obsessed with this."

"Our baby girl has arrived!!," she added in her newsletter.

"Thank you so much for the love and well wishes. Love, Hailee and Josh."

"How lucky your baby is to have a mom with such a beautiful voice sing her lullabies," one fan wrote.

As another added: "Enjoy the time with your baby. Kids grow up to fast."

Speaking about becoming a father at a press conference in January, Allen said: "It's something that I will take with great pride, and we're going to have to figure things out on the go, just like anything else.

"And I know, I love being a football player and I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, but I'm looking forward to this one."