Lindsay Clancy holdout juror plans to file complaint against Kevin Reddington, lawyer says

A single motion Kevin Reddington filed about the long holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial could now land the defense attorney in front of the bar.

Per New York Post, lawyers for juror Michael Desronvil, who wanted to convict Clancy of killing her three children, say they will ask the bar to investigate Reddington, 75, for allegedly singling out their client.

Desronvil's attorney Tyler Cox confirmed the plan to Fox News host Sean Hanntiy, saying: "We are going to file a bar complaint."

The dispute centers on Reddington's request for a judge to look into Desronvil for potential misconduct, including whether he lied on his juror questionnaire and whether he used his cellphone during deliberations.





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Reddington has said all he did was file a motion, but Cox rejected that defense.

"Even if you take that as true, which it obviously isn't, the motion that he filed was unprecedented," he said. "You don't attack jurors this way, you don't single them out."

Reddington pushed back at a hearing on Tuesday (September 29), deying wrongdoing in filing the motion or in commenting on Destonvil to the media.

"I'm tired of hearing about me persecuting people," he told the court.

The day before, prosecutors asked Judge William Sullivan to impose a gag order over Reddington's public remarks about the jury and Desronvil. The motion is due to be argued at Clancy's next hearing on November 2.

Kevin Reddington, 75, asked a judge to look into whether Desronvil lied on his juror questionnaire and used his cellphone during deliberations. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)

Why did the Lindsay Clancy trial end in a mistrial?

Sullivan declared a mistrial on September 4 after jurors said in three impasse notes that they were hopelessly deadlocked. The decision followed six weeks of testimony from 85 witnesses.

Several jurors have since said 11 of the 12 were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity. Jury foreperson Roni Carlson told NBC 10 Boston that Desronvil 'admitted he had reasonable doubt' but would not find Clancy not criminally responsible.

Desronvil, 48, disputes that account. In a statement to NewsNation, he said: "I didn't have any doubts,' adding that he kept getting cut off while explaining different theories during deliberations.

Desronvil's spokesperson, Ray Mercel, has made phone allegations of his own, telling NewsNation that 'everybody had their phones on them' and alleging some jurors posted on social media during deliberations.

Lindsay Clancy is currently awaiting a decision on whether she will face a retrial. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

What happens next in the Lindsay Clancy case?

Prosecutors have not said how they will proceed. They could retry Clancy on the same first-degree murder charges, pursue lesser charges, seek a plea bargain or drop the case altogether. Her lawyers have asked the judge to dismiss the case.

Clancy, 36, is accused of strangling her children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, with exercise bands at their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on January 24, 2023. She has never denied killing them.

Reddington has argued she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and heard a voice telling her to kill her children, then herself.

In a video shared on Hannity, Desronvil asked people to refocus on the children. "I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the three angels," he said.

UNILAD has approached Kevin Reddington for comment.