Lindsay Clancy holdout juror plans to file complaint against Kevin Reddington, lawyer says
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Lindsay Clancy holdout juror plans to file complaint against Kevin Reddington, lawyer says

The juror's attorney says the defence lawyers request to the judge 'attacked' him

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Massachusetts

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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