Lindsay Clancy holdout juror breaks silence as he 'didn't have any doubts' on the case

The holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial has spoken out, detailing how he was ‘cut off’ during deliberations after becoming the only juror to believe Clancy was guilty of murder.

Following six weeks of testimony from 85 different witnesses and reviewing heaps of deeply disturbing evidence, the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy was ultimately declared a 'mistrial'.

It was later reported that a lone holdout juror was responsible for the hung jury, made up of nine women and three men.

Now, the juror in question has spoken out, saying that since the trial he's had his address and phone number doxxed and has even received death threats.

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NewsNation identified the juror as Michael P. Desronvil on Thursday (September 17), after he released a statement via a spokesperson to the outlet.

"I didn’t have any doubts," he said. "As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present."

It's currently unknown whether Clancy will stand trial again. (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The holdout juror added: "Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned."

And while the jury concluded deliberations as an 11-1 split in favour of a 'not guilty' verdict 'by reason of insanity', the divide was not always so clear-cut.

While many jurors working on the case have slammed the holdout juror, some have actually defended him.

Speaking anonymously with WBZ-TV, juror no. 5 said: "He was not the only one that was unwilling to see things from the other side."

But she later revealed what prompted her change of heart: "Eventually I just felt like the only way to get justice for Cora, Dawson and Callan, and Patrick [Clancy] and her parents and anyone else that was close to this was to get her the help that she desperately needed - and there’s no way she’s getting that help in prison."

The jury foreperson, Roni Carlson, claimed to NBC 10 Boston that Desronvil 'admitted he had reasonable doubt', but seemingly refused to elaborate as to why.

The case has divided the nation. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Edward Andrew Paltzik, a defamation and media law attorney, announced yesterday that he is now representing Desronvil, as he described the man as an 'American Hero'.

Posting on X, he said: "Rest assured that the evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond.

"In the meantime, though, he has persevered and remains utterly unbroken thanks to his devout Catholic Faith. As a devoted father and man of God, he will not be defeated or shattered by the wicked who wish harm upon him."