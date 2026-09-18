Lindsay Clancy holdout juror breaks silence as he 'didn't have any doubts' on the case
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Lindsay Clancy holdout juror breaks silence as he 'didn't have any doubts' on the case

Michael Desronvil says he's been doxxed and even received death threats since the mistrial

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, US News, Crime

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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