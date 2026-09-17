Dad-of-three becomes 'sickest patient in the hospital' after eating roast chicken at local bar
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Dad-of-three becomes 'sickest patient in the hospital' after eating roast chicken at local bar

Udhyam Amin became ill in February 2026 after eating out and developing an upset stomach

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: UK News, Health, Food and Drink

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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