Dad-of-three becomes 'sickest patient in the hospital' after eating roast chicken at local bar

A man was left fighting for life after enjoying a meal ended with his organs failing.

It's not often your last meal ends up being what kills you, and when it came to Udhyam Amin, it very nearly was the case.

The 64-year-old had been rushed to hospital in February of this year after he had gone out to eat a meal at his local pub.

The UK dad-of-three was about to find out that his roast chicken order would become the very thing that would lead to him being known as the 'sickest patient' at St Helier Hospital in Sutton, South London.

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Udhyam, while now back at home and on the mend, faced the terrifying ordeal of having to learn how to walk and talk again after he was taken to the resuscitation room because his blood pH fell dangerously low, suffered from a cardiac event and ended up in intensive care, where he was placed on a ventilator.

Udhyam Amin nearly died after eating chicken in February (SWNS)

Shockingly, it was all down to suspected food poisoning, which turned into sepsis, a dangerous blood condition, and multi-organ failure.

Initially, the father had become unwell, and learned he had been infected with the bacteria Campylobacter, a common cause of food poisoning.

However, despite turning up to the hospital with stomach pain, he was sent to the resuscitation room because his blood work revealed just how grave his condition was.

Then, he deteriorated and was given hours to live, which was a major shock for his family.

Udhyam said: "Words cannot express my gratitude for the exceptional care, compassion and dedication the medical teams showed me during the most difficult time of my life.

“Their skill and commitment saved my life, and I will be forever grateful. I cannot thank them enough for giving me a second chance.”

Udhyam spent two weeks in an induced coma at the ITU, where he was hanging on by a thread.

Udhyam's daughter, Parisha Bains, 33, revealed of the family's nightmare that at the time, it 'felt like our world had fallen apart'.

She said: "Nothing prepares you for hearing that the person you love may not make it through the day."

The daughter went on to thank the team at the hospital for their life-saving medical intervention.

Parisha said: "They comforted us through endless uncertainty, answered every question with kindness, celebrated every tiny improvement with us and gave us hope when hope seemed impossible to find.

"But he made it through the night and that wasn’t expected."

He is now in recovery (SWNS)

She went on to reveal that her businessman father was disorientated about the dates when he work up, explaining: “One of the first things he asked us when he woke up was what date it was because he had to submit his tax returns!"

The family have been through a lot together this year, but have remained committed to the hospital team who looked after Udhyam.

To thank the teams, they have since launched a fundraiser for Epsom and St Helier Hospitals Charity, in support of the St Helier ITU.

The aim is to provide them with more funds in the hopes they can continue to care for critically ill patients and provide comfort to families.