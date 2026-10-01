T.J. Maxx closing stores listed with longtime location shutting its doors for good
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T.J. Maxx closing stores listed with longtime location shutting its doors for good

Several T.J. Maxx branches are shutting down permanently in 2026 as parent company TJX continues to reshuffle its nationwide store leases.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Shopping, Massachusetts, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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