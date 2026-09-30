How Flydubai passengers physically stopped 'Israel's 9/11' after pilot's cockpit stabbing
Home>News>World News

How Flydubai passengers physically stopped 'Israel's 9/11' after pilot's cockpit stabbing

Fearing a repeat of 9/11, passengers rushed the cockpit after the Captain was stabbed, tackling a co-pilot trying to crash the jet

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: BenjaminNetanyahu/X

Topics: Israel, World News, Terrorism

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: