Passengers share details as they claim pilot was stabbed during 'fight' mid-flight
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Passengers share details as they claim pilot was stabbed during 'fight' mid-flight

One official said Israel scrambled fighter jets after fears of hijacked plane

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Israel, Plane, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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