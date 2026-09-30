How much money 'BBC Dad' and his family actually made from hilarious 2017 interview that went viral
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How much money 'BBC Dad' and his family actually made from hilarious 2017 interview that went viral

A cop once pulled him over for a selfie, but Prof Robert Kelly says the big offers mostly vanished

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: BBC

Topics: Social Media, BBC, Korea

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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