'BBC Dad' shares photo of his 'very grown up' kids nine years after they crashed his interview in viral moment
Home>News

'BBC Dad' shares photo of his 'very grown up' kids nine years after they crashed his interview in viral moment

Prof Robert Kelly previously addressed the 'weird politics' of some people's response to the video

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: BBC

Topics: Viral, News, BBC, Twitter

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: