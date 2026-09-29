College hockey team asks for coach to be placed on leave as player was left on life support after workout
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College hockey team asks for coach to be placed on leave as player was left on life support after workout

Seven of his teammates are demanding an investigation

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Sport, Health

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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