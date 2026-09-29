College student who became internet sensation during football game has seen her life change in a big way

A young woman found unexpected fame online by simply attending a football game.

On September 26, Peyton Blomquist went to watch the No.21 Florida and No. 4 Ole Mississippi game.

Like the often do at sports games, the camera person panned round the stadium to look a football fans in the crowd... and happened upon Peyton.

Once the camera locked on Peyton, the person behind it proceeded to zoom in on the college student as she smiled at the camera.

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Videos of this moment quickly went viral online and sparked a huge response. One person said on Twitter: "The cameraman zooming in is CRAZY."

"I noticed that live too," said a second, as a third quipped: "Give that camera man a raise. He’s obviously paying attention and locked in."

More information about Peyton has since come to light and it turns out that she's student at the University of Florida.

It won't long for people to work out who she was and she's now gained quite the social media following in the last few days. Reportedly she had under 10,000 followers on Instagram before the weekend and this figure has since more than quadrupled to almost 46,000 (at the time of writing).

Yesterday Peyton shared a photo of her rocking the fit she wore to Saturday's football game, appearing to confirm her identity to her newfound followers.

"Work the cut," she captioned the post. In the photos shared, Peyton is seen wearing the open-cut black top she was sporting in the now-viral video. She also shared snap with her friends who attended the game with her.

As well as Instagram, Peyton has a TikTok page where she boasts over 33,000 followers.

Peyton isn't the first person to find online fame like this – Sara Smith was caught on camera by ESPN at a different Ole Miss game earlier this month and quickly went on to become an internet celebrity.

Fans of hers were a bit disappointed to learn that she's a taken woman, however. After finding her socials, people stumbled upon a photo of Sara has showing off a stunning engagement ring.

She captioned the photo: "Will never get over the thought that he spent all this hard-earned money just to get me something that symbolizes that he wants to spend forever with me."

While Peyton is seemingly embracing her newfound stardom, Sara looks to have since made her social profiles private.