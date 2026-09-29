Daughter explains why GoFundMe was removed for dad, 81, who is still working as his wife battles cancer

The daughter of an 81-year-old man has spoken out after a GoFundMe fundraiser set up for him to support him while his wife battled cancer was closed after the identity behind the account was revealed.

Earlier this month, a video of Don Johnson went viral as he struggled to carry suitcases up someone's stairs.

The 81-year-old from Dallas, Texas, works as a contractor who returns lost luggage to people, having undertaken the role three years ago to help pay for his wife Josephine's cancer treatment.

The video showed Don struggling with the luggage, looking 'exhausted,' and a fundraiser was set up by an alleged neighbor named Erin Howell in a bid to alleviate some of the pressures, the GoFundMe going on to raise over $700,000.

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However, the page was then closed down by GoFundMe itself, following a 'review' by its Trust and Safety Team finding it in 'violation' of its Terms of Service given who was actually behind the account.

And the daughter of Don and Josephine Johnson, Amy, has since spoken out, defending the fundraiser and calling out GoFundMe for 'shut[ting] down' her 'dad's lifeline without a second thought'.

Footage showed Don Johnson struggling with the two bags (Fox 4)

Erin Howell was a 'placeholder name'

Johnson told NewsNation: "Every single detail regarding my 81-year-old father's grueling work and my mother's active cancer battle is 100 percent true.

"The video captured a real, genuine moment of familial struggle, and our neighbor is a real person who desperately wanted to help us. Because she wanted to remain anonymous, we used my account and a placeholder name on the profile solely as a privacy shield to protect her from a viral internet storm."

Responding to the page listed under Erin's name actually being an account held by her, Amy said: "There are so many scams out there. We honestly thought because I had a page with a history where I had donated before to different charities ... that's the reason we used my GoFundMe."

Amy Johnson has hit back at GoFundMe (TikTok/@helpdonretire)

She said the neighbor also wanted to 'stay anonymous,' but NewsNation noted it wasn't able to confirm the neighbor's identity separately.

The outlet discovered Erin is Amy's middle name and Howell is Josephine's middle name. However, the outlet confirmed it was able to corroborate Don working for the luggage company, alongside Josephine having cancer.

Amy said: "We are moving past their cold corporate bureaucracy."

She explained another fundraising page has since been set up to replace the GoFundMe, adding: "Our active fundraiser is transparently live right now on GiveSendGo, where the focus belongs entirely on helping my dad retire and supporting my mom."

UNILAD has contacted GoFundMe for comment and attempted to reach Amy Johnson.

It follows GoFundMe releasing an official statement about its decision to close the page.

GoFundMe said it removed fundraiser to 'protect donors' genorosity'

In a statement to Fox 4, GoFundMe said: "Ensuring GoFundMe is a safe and trusted place to give and receive help is our top priority.

"After further review by our Trust & Safety team, the organizer account and fundraiser have been found to be in violation of our Terms of Service, and the fundraiser removed and refunded."

The company told NewsNation that Amy admitted to taking the video of her father herself and that 'Erin' did not exist.

They said they had taken action 'to protect donors’ generosity and 'require authenticity and transparency for donors'.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.