Trump 'surprised' after five suspects released on bail over suspected RAF Fairford plot

Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on five terror people that have been linked to the suspected bomb plot near an RAF base in the UK being released.

Over the weekend, a local farmer in Gloucestershire spotted three suspicious looking white vans parked near to the RAF Fairford airbase – which is frequently used by United States Air Force – that were blocking a country lane.

The woman then saw a group of men sporting balaclavas exit one of the vehicles, sparking her to call police. She then sent an emergency messages to fellow locals in a WhatsApp group chat.

Five men went on to be arrested and detained on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.

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Despite the gravity of the allegations they're facing, the five individuals, who have not been publicly named but have been confirmed to be British nationals all in their 20s, have since been released on bail following 'extensive interviews', BBC News reported.

Police were called to a road near RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning (Marcin Nowak/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Sharing his thoughts on this decision, Trump said he wouldn't have let them walk.

"I will tell you, I would have said, 'Don’t let them have bail,'" he said on Monday evening (September 28) in the Oval Office.

Trump added, per ITV News: "I’m surprised that they released them. I wouldn’t have done that."

Elsewhere, US secretary of state Marco Rubio has claimed that a 'foregin actor' was likely involved in the plot.

In a TV interview, the top diplomat mentioned Iran by name, pointing out it had threatened to attack US interests, but did not directly blame it for the weekend incident.

Tehran has strongly denied any involvement.

Rubio described events that unfolded near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire as a 'very serious situation' and thanked the British authorities for their response, saying they had been 'very cooperative and very helpful'.

He also noted 'a lot of people are disturbed' following the release of five suspects on bail, who had been arrested in connection with the alleged plot.

Donald Trump said he wouldn't have released the five suspects (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Residents evacuated from about 85 households were able to return home yesterday, but a cordon remained in place around the vehicles as counter terrorism officers continue to examine the scene.

It is understood that the material found was not viable explosives, but police have said the investigation is continuing.

Speaking to Fox News, Rubio said: "I have to be careful. There’s some things I cannot say on the air for a lot of different reasons.

"Suffice it to say that what happened, what almost happened, what could have happened in the UK over the weekend is a very serious situation.

"It’s one that clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor. I won’t get into great detail about that yet.

"I do want to thank the authorities in the United Kingdom who have been very cooperative and on top of it."