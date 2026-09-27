British farmer speaks out after 'foiling terror plot' against base used by US bombers

A suspected terror plot to target an English military base hosting United States Air Force personnel was potentially foiled over the weekend thanks to the swift thinking of an eagle-eyed local farmer.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, a strategic installation in southwest England that frequently serves as a forward-operating base for American heavy bombers.

The unnamed resident was driving home from an evening gathering through the tiny village of Whelford—a rural community home to just 178 people—when she found the narrow country lane blocked by three suspicious white vans.

The vehicles bore branding for a nonexistent company named "FUEL 2YOU," along with a listed contact number that was conspicuously missing a digit.

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As she began turning her vehicle around to avoid the obstruction, she spotted a group of men wearing balaclavas and ski masks emerging from the vehicles and scattering across open farmland directly toward the airbase perimeter.

Police declared a major incident as the situation unfolded (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“I just thought, what the hell are they doing… I saw a group of Middle Eastern-looking young guys running off through the trees. Some of them had masks or balaclavas on, and they all scattered ahead of us as we drove back past,” the farmer told The Telegraph.

“Some of them ran into the fields, and some of them turned to run towards the air base. We realized this was something pretty serious. We knew the air base had a credible threat of a terrorist attack before last night. So as soon as I saw them, I was worried.”

Taking swift action, the farmer safely cleared the area, dialed emergency services, and immediately sent an urgent alert to the village WhatsApp group urging residents to lock their doors. Armed counter-terrorism units descended on the scene within minutes.

Inside 25 minutes of the call, tactical officers had intercepted and apprehended five men. Video footage captured at the scene showed the shirtless suspects sitting handcuffed on the road, surrounded by heavily armed officers. Authorities confirmed all five were detained on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, with intelligence officials reportedly probing whether the cell was directed or backed by Iranian elements aiming to strike American forces stationed at the airfield.

The base housed US Air Force bombers used in the current Iran conflict (David Bown/Getty Images)

The raid triggered a major security response, resulting in the precautionary evacuation of approximately 85 residential properties within a 400-yard cordon of the base boundary.

According to locals, security postures around RAF Fairford had been elevated throughout the prior week.

Residents noted that Rockwell B-1 Lancer bombers previously staged at the facility had recently been relocated, while civilian employees were abruptly sent home on Friday amid unannounced roadblocks conducted by armed American service personnel.

Reflecting on the close encounter, the farmer acknowledged the danger: “Thinking about it now, and what could have happened if they had tried to stop me from driving away, I am quite lucky. It is pretty incredible, realizing you had a brush with potential terrorists face to face and may have foiled a terrorist plot... Thank God we spotted them.”

Speaking in response to the averted incident, Donald Trump addressed reporters on Sunday stating: "It was fantastic. Working with Britain, it was an amazing job. They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great. We had them under view for a long time, and we got them," he said.







