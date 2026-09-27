British farmer speaks out after 'foiling terror plot' against base used by US bombers
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British farmer speaks out after 'foiling terror plot' against base used by US bombers

A local farmer in Gloucestershire may have thwarted an attack on US personnel after spotting suspicious vans blocking a quiet country lane.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Marcin Nowak/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: US News, UK News, Military, Iran

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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