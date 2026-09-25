Canadian PM speaks out on possible US invasion and war as he makes haunting admission
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Canadian PM speaks out on possible US invasion and war as he makes haunting admission

Mark Carney gave an extremely candid answer about possible conflict between the US and Canada

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Mark Carney, Donald Trump, Politics, Canada, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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