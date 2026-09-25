Expert explains why US military is using Xbox controllers to operate new laser weapons
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Expert explains why US military is using Xbox controllers to operate new laser weapons

The Department of War confirmed its use of lasers in the Strait of Hormuz as its use of gaming tech is revealed

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Topics: Military, US News, Technology, Xbox

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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