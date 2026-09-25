Lip reader 'exposes' what JD Vance said to Ivanka Trump that made her give him a warning
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Lip reader 'exposes' what JD Vance said to Ivanka Trump that made her give him a warning

The exchange unfolded as Xi Jinping's state visit brought high-level diplomacy to the White House

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: JD Vance, Donald Trump

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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