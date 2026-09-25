Lip reader 'exposes' what JD Vance said to Ivanka Trump that made her give him a warning

JD Vance and Ivanka Trump were caught sharing a brief exchange at the White House that has since drawn attention after a lip reader claimed to reveal what was said.

The Vice President was standing alongside his wife, Usha Vance, and President Donald Trump’s daughter as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at the White House during his state visit.

Body language expert and lip reader Nicola Hickling analysed footage of the trio and suggested Vance appeared particularly enthusiastic about the occasion.

According to Hickling (reported by Irish Star), he first told Usha: “I'm so excited,” prompting her to reply: “You are like a kid who has found their favorite toy.”

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Vance simply responded: “yay.”

Although, it was his separate exchange with Ivanka that stood out, after Hickling claimed the Vice President remarked about Trump enjoying the moment.

Vance’s reported comment about Trump prompted Ivanka’s light-hearted warning (Chip Somodevilla/Staff/Getty Images)

Vance allegedly said: “He’s having his moment. So proud of how far it’s all come. How crazy is that?”

Ivanka then appeared to issue a light-hearted warning in response.

According to Hickling, she said: “Aww, don’t say that. Let him shine,” before adding: “We’re outta the woods now. It’s so funny.”

The conversation unfolded as Xi and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan, continued a three-day state visit to the US.

The appearance also saw Vance, Usha and Ivanka gathered together for a military review at the White House. Trump and Xi were expected to discuss trade, artificial intelligence, and relations between the two countries, with both leaders publicly signalling an interest in strengthening ties.

Xi also announced that 100,000 young Americans would be invited to visit China as part of a student exchange programme over the next five years.

Trump and Xi later held a closed-door meeting at the White House (Chip Somodevilla/Staff/Getty Images)

He said the two countries, despite their differences, were ‘deeply intertwined’ in their interests and could ‘build up mutual trust.’

The Chinese leader also revealed that two pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, would be sent to an Atlanta zoo.

Xi said both pandas would arrive in ‘a few days’, describing the move as ‘a piece of good news’ and an example of ‘friendship between the Chinese and Americans.’

The visit also came after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US and China had agreed to extend a truce in their trade war until January.

Trump and Xi later held a closed-door meeting, after which the president described their talks as a ‘great meeting.’

Xi temporarily left the White House after touring the grounds and was expected to return later for a dinner with Trump and a number of AI and tech bosses.

The previous day, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had greeted Xi and Madame Peng at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where they were welcomed with a red carpet, members of the US armed forces and a B-1 Lancer flyover.



