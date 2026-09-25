Chilling map reveals exactly where El Niño will hit the hardest as 450,000 deaths in nine months estimated
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Chilling map reveals exactly where El Niño will hit the hardest as 450,000 deaths in nine months estimated

"Increasing emergency response and better targeting our efforts can save many lives this year."

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: NASA

Topics: Climate Change, El Niño, World News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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