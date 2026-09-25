Tragic update shared after dad jumped off cruise ship during 15th wedding anniversary trip with wife

The US Coast Guard has issued a statement after a father-of-three is believed to have jumped off a cruise ship on September 18.

Thomas Gigler suddenly disappeared from the Carnival Panorama, six days into a trip from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to Long Beach, California.

The 56-year-old was on the cruise ship celebrating his 15th wedding anniversary with his wife when he went overboard approximately 57 miles off the coast of Mexico.

The US and Mexican Coast Guard launched a search rescue, with a statement stating: "The Coast Guard launched fixed wing aircraft to assist with the search and is coordinating search efforts with the Mexican Navy and commercial vessels in the area."

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However, after crews spent more than 41 hours searching 1,707 square miles of ocean, they have been unable to find Thomas.

As such, the search operation has been suspended and the computer programmer is presumed dead.

The 'Carnival Panorama' cruise ship (ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP)

The US Coast Guard said: "The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday for a passenger reported overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Panorama approximately 57 miles off the coast of Mexico.

"The search for the 56-year-old male passenger was suspended pending new information."

Meanwhile, Capt. Jessica Davila, chief of incident management for the Coast Guard Southwest District, added: "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Mr. Tom Gigler.

"Decisions to suspend search operations are never easy and are made with careful consideration of all available information. Our hearts are with those impacted by his loss."

Thomas' sister, Wendy Dowden, recently dismissed speculation that her brother was going through marital issues at the time of his disappearance.

She told MailOnline the couple 'were getting along quite well', adding that she thinks Thomas may have suffered a 'psychotic break' prior to allegedly going overboard.

"We think something must have happened in his head. He wasn’t in his right mind to have done this," she added.

Thomas Gigler's family have spoken out (Facebook)

Thomas is understood to have jumped from the 11th deck of the Carnival, according to officials.

Following the incident, a Carnival Cruise spokesperson said: "Carnival Cruise Line confirmed Saturday that a male guest aboard Carnival Panorama jumped overboard while the ship was sailing from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to Long Beach, California.

"When notified of a missing guest, the ship’s team initiated search and investigation procedures, including reviewing CCTV footage and notifying both the US and Mexico Coast Guards.

"Carnival is providing support to the family who was travelling with the guest, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones."