Tragic update shared after dad jumped off cruise ship during 15th wedding anniversary trip with wife
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Tragic update shared after dad jumped off cruise ship during 15th wedding anniversary trip with wife

Thomas Gigler is believed to have gone overboard last week

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Cruise ship, Travel, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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