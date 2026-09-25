Trump’s surprise gift to China's President Xi revealed after ‘truly outstanding’ praise at White House dinner

Donald Trump presented Chinese President Xi Jinping with a surprising gift as he welcomed the fellow world leader for a state dinner late on Thursday (September 24).

The president hosted Xi in the East Room of the White House for a glitzy do of good food and company, with Trump inviting people from both sides following years of geopolitical friction between the two countries.

Trump was very complimentary of President Xi and his government in the speech to those in attendance for the fancy dinner.

"You are truly outstanding, amazing people. We hope to show you the same honor as you return to Washington for the first time in over a decade," Trump said.

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"As the leaders of our two nations, President Xi and I both understand that we represent different systems, but the ties between our people endure and we have never gotten along better."

Trump also presented Xi with a sculpture of a bald eagle, which is native to the US and is the country's national symbol.

Trump presented the Chinese president with the country's national symbol (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The surprising gift embodies 'the free and soaring spirit of America', Trump went on to say as he presented it to the Chinese president.

The president revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump participated in its design.

"We hope it will find a nice, wonderful place in Beijing. It's your honour," he added.

After receiving the gift, President Xi took to the stage to praise President Trump and thank him for his hospitality.

"Today, President Trump and I had sincere and in-depth exchanges and reached common understanding on many issues," Xi said.

"Chinese modernization has reached new ground. These goals are ambitious and can surely be mutually reinforcing.

"Together let us write a new chapter in our friendly relations."

Trump and President Xi praised each other in their speeches during the dinner (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

While it may just seem like a small gift, Daniel Kritenbrink, partner at The Asia Group, told the BBC it's actually a clever way for Trump to forge that important relationship with China.

"They're going to discuss all of these complicated issues," he said.

"But at the end of the day, these are still two human beings. So that personal relationship means something.

"I think the gift exchange is one key part of that."

Alongside the political figures, CEO's such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Michael Dell, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, and Tim Cook were in attendance.

The dinner formed part of President Xi's three-day visit to the US in what is a first state visit in 11 years.