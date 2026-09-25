Trump’s surprise gift to China's President Xi revealed after ‘truly outstanding’ praise at White House dinner
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Trump’s surprise gift to China's President Xi revealed after ‘truly outstanding’ praise at White House dinner

Trump stated the gift embodies 'the free and soaring spirit of America'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, China

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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