NYC kitten rescue addresses 'no MAGA' policy as PETA calls for it to be abolished

A New York City kitten rescue has defended its decision to issue a 'No MAGA' policy, after PETA urged them to scrap the ban.

Taking to Instagram to announce the controversial policy, Itty Bitty City Kitties wrote: "Important adoption policy update. No f***ing MAGA."

They added: "That’s it. That’s the policy," stating that identifying as 'not political' won't cut it either.

"These kittens are looking for homes with a tote bag collection, oat milk, an aggressively progressive group chat, a compost bin, NPR playing somewhere in the background, and someone who has rage-donated to mutual aid at least once," the rescue insisted.

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The rescue has banned MAGA supporters (Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

"If your politics involve racism, bigotry, dehumanizing immigrants, or cheering on cruelty toward vulnerable people, please kindly f*** right off."

The rescue joked that 'for those spouting about cats not knowing about politics,' stating they 'asked the kittens if they'd be open to homes with cult members and the overwhelming response was absolutely the f*** not'.

In response, animal rights organization PETA urged the rescue to drop its MAGA ban, stating: "Homeless animals don’t care which side of abortion you are on or whether you believe in global warming or support Palestine or Israel or if you don’t vote at all, ever.

"They care if you love them and will give them a good home. We hope this policy, which is humancentric, is reconsidered and abolished."

Now, the director of Itty Bitty Kitties, Samantha Knox, has told Fox News the screening process is in the animals' best interests.

"As an animal welfare rescue, our primary responsibility is ensuring the animals in our care go to safe, compassionate homes," she said, adding that the organization considers 'public conduct and demonstrated values' therefore 'celebrating cruelty' raises questions about an applicant's ability to care for a kitten.

Knox continued: "A history of celebrating harm or abuse, be it toward people or animals, is one of the biggest red flags in animal rescue.

"We stand by our mission and will never place a vulnerable animal with anyone, ever, who we feel is a danger to the welfare of the animal."

When asked in more detail about the screening process, she added: "Itty Bitty City Kitties does not screen or reject applicants based on registered political party affiliation.

"MAGA is a political movement and ideology, not a recognized political party."