NYC kitten rescue addresses 'no MAGA' policy as PETA calls for it to be abolished
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NYC kitten rescue addresses 'no MAGA' policy as PETA calls for it to be abolished

"Important adoption policy update. No f***ing MAGA."

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Politics, Animals, Cats

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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