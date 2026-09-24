CIA issues serious warning for Russian drone attacks targeting three major tourist hotspots

A possible Russian drone operation targeting southern Europe has raised concerns among European governments, with Spain, France and Italy reportedly identified as potential targets.

The warning, reported by Spanish newspaper El Mundo allegedly involves drones launched from the sea and aimed at disrupting critical infrastructure.

However, the existence of the reported CIA intelligence assessment has not been independently verified.

According to the report, the three countries could face a potential operation involving explosive-carrying Gerbera drones. The devices could reportedly be launched from ships operating in the Mediterranean, allowing them to approach their targets without being transported across a land border.

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The alleged report suggests drones could be fired from shipping containers on freight ships (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

A source close to Lithuania’s Ministry of Defence told El Mundo that several European governments had received information about the alleged plans.

Lithuanian authorities reportedly believe the drones could be used to start fires, damage exposed equipment or temporarily shut down a port or airport.

The reported warning comes as European officials raise concerns about Russia expanding its campaign of hybrid warfare - a term used to describe activities such as sabotage, cyberattacks and other forms of pressure that fall short of conventional military conflict.

A Russian Gerbera drone (State Border Guard Service of Ukraine)

How far can a Russian Gerbera drone travel?

The Gerbera is a relatively small drone associated with Russia’s war in Ukraine. According to the reported intelligence assessment, the aircraft could carry an explosive payload weighing approximately four to five kilograms.

It is said to have a range of up to 600 kilometers (372 miles) and a top speed of around 160 kilometers per hour (99 mph).

The alleged choice of targets may also have a political dimension.

El Mundo reported that Spain, France and Italy are all due to hold elections or political campaigns in 2027, while the presence of groups opposed to continued support for Ukraine could provide opportunities for Russia to exploit public discontent.

The report linked the alleged intelligence warning to CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow in late August.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys warned that Russia could broaden its pressure on NATO countries. (Photo by Petras Malukas / AFP via Getty Images)

European officials warn of wider Russian hybrid attacks

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said allied intelligence indicated that Russia could broaden its pressure on NATO countries.

“There are some considerations on the Russian side to escalate horizontally, so to say, or geographically,” Budrys told the news agency.

Denmark’s defence intelligence service also warned in a threat assessment published Thursday that Russia could intensify hybrid warfare against Western countries and NATO in the coming months.

The assessment said such attacks could become more frequent and have greater consequences for affected countries.

Concerns have grown following incidents across Europe, including an alleged drone attack at Germany’s Leipzig/Halle Airport. Germany has identified a Belarusian citizen and a Russian national linked to Belarusian military intelligence as the main suspects in the August incident.

Hybrid attacks and sabotage have gained renewed attention after Germany blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport. (Photo by NEWS5 / AFP via Getty Images)

Poland has also reported a brief incursion into its airspace by a Russian Mi-8 helicopter from Kaliningrad.

Polish officials have separately raised concerns about a fire at a Starlink communications station, although Russia’s responsibility for that incident has not been established.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Russia was'“trying to scare Europe into winding down its support for Ukraine', while Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said hybrid attacks were already taking place.

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, however, said there was no indication that Russia was preparing for direct military aggression against NATO or European countries.

The Kremlin has consistently denied carrying out sabotage operations in NATO countries or preparing for a confrontation with the alliance.