CIA issues serious warning for Russian drone attacks targeting three major tourist hotspots
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CIA issues serious warning for Russian drone attacks targeting three major tourist hotspots

Lithuania says Moscow could target ports and airports across Europe as part of a wider campaign against NATO countries.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Russia, Europe, Military

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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