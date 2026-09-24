Trump's 'power move' to fly bomber over China's President Xi backfires after he did it to Putin
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Trump's 'power move' to fly bomber over China's President Xi backfires after he did it to Putin

Donald Trump met President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews yesterday for an official visit to the US

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, China, Vladimir Putin, Social Media

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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