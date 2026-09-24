Team GB athlete Keely Hodgkinson banned from wearing black catsuit at Olympics due to strict rule

Team GB athlete Keely Hodgkinson will not be permitted to wear her much-talked about black catsuit at the next Olympics due to a strict rule.

The 24-year-old made headlines at the Athlos competition in London last Friday (September 18) as she donned the all-black Nike catsuit.

Hodgkinson's unique outfit was pulled over her head and covered almost all of her body, with Nike specifically making the sports attire for the Olympian arguably best known for winning gold in the women's 800 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While the skintight fit may have drawn comparisons to Cathy Freeman's 2000 Olympics suit, Hodgkinson will be unable to wear the Nike outfit in Los Angeles in 2028 because Team GB instead has a partnership with Adidas.

Advert

The sporting giant has been the official sportswear partner and kit supplier of Team GB since the 1982 Olympics, meaning athletes are required to wear the team kit produced by Adidas.

Keely Hodgkinson will not be permitted to wear her catsuit costume (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The only exception comes with technical items, such as running spikes, which have less-strict rules.

Speaking of Team GB's partnership with Adidas, Kathryn Swarbrick, Senior Vice President of adidas Northern Europe said: “We’re proud to announce the extension of our longstanding partnership with Team GB. Our 40-year collaboration shows the two brands’ commitment to elite performance and style.

"This relationship has produced some of the most memorable sporting moments and designs in Olympic history. On the eve of this year’s Games, adidas looks forward to seeing the 2024 collection come to life, inspired by the fiery competitiveness within all athletes, on display in Paris.”

Team GB has a technical partnership with Adidas (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Adidas)

Meanwhile, Andy Anson, CEO of the British Olympic Association, added: “Our adidas relationship has become synonymous with our Olympic team, with over 40 years of iconic moments taking place since adidas and Team GB first partnered in 1984.

"Through unique design partners within adidas’ network, such as Stella McCartney, Team GB’s kit has remained on the cutting edge throughout the lifetime of this partnership. We look forward to seeing some of the world’s elite athletes compete on the greatest stage wearing adidas and Team GB uniform for years to come."

After competing at the event last week, Hodgkinson seemingly suggested the world wouldn't get to see the black catsuit at the next Olympics.

"We might know some things that people don't. It was a test out there. This is not something we haven't seen before," she told press after her win.