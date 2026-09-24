Team GB athlete Keely Hodgkinson banned from wearing black catsuit at Olympics due to strict rule
Home>News>Sport

Team GB athlete Keely Hodgkinson banned from wearing black catsuit at Olympics due to strict rule

It comes after Keely Hodgkinson suggested the catsuit wouldn't make an appearance at LA 2028

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kate Green/Athlos/Getty Images

Topics: Olympics, Sport, Nike

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: