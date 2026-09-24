Tourists urged to evacuate as 150mph Hurricane Polo barrels toward popular resort hotspot
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Tourists urged to evacuate as 150mph Hurricane Polo barrels toward popular resort hotspot

US embassy officials warned tourists in Cabo San Lucas of life-threatening floods and mudslides as Category 4 Hurricane Polo approaches.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Enrique Castro / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Weather, Travel, Mexico

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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