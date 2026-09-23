Meteorologist warns of 'climate chaos' with Hurricane Polo at risk of 'Fujiwhara effect'

Expert are issuing warnings about Hurricane Polo which, as of September 23, was a category 4 hurricane.

The hurricane peaked at category 5 yesterday, but it's since been downgraded. A category 4 hurricane is (per the National Hurrican Center) a hurricane that hits wind speeds of 130 - 156mph and can cause 'catastrophic damage'.

It further warns: "Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas.

"Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months."

Advert

The storm is currently off the coast of Mexico, says the BBC. While it is not expected to make landfall, it will still wreak havoc on the surrounding areas.

Mexico is preparing itself for the impact of Hurricane Polo (ROBLES / AFP via Getty Images)

The hurricane, which is described a 'slow-moving', is expected to fluctuate in intensity over the next few days.

It's forecast to cause torrential rainfall in parts of Mexico's south-west coast. With this in mind, tropical storm weather warnings are in effect in some areas.

As well as Hurricane Polo, another hurricane, named Odalys, is making its way through the Pacific Ocean. Odalys churned about 1,265 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and was not at risk of making landfall, according to the hurricane center.

An advisory said Odalys could increase in strength over the next couple of days but would probably weaken towards the end of the week.

There are now some concerns that the two hurricanes may collide and create something known as the 'Fujiwhara Effect'.

Hurricanes Hilary and Irwin collided with one another in 2017 (National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service says of this 'effect': "When two hurricanes spinning in the same direction pass close enough to each other, they begin an intense dance around their common center.

"If one hurricane is a lot stronger than the other, the smaller one will orbit it and eventually come crashing into its vortex to be absorbed.

"Two storms closer in strength can gravitate towards each other until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own paths."

This rare instance occurred in 2017 when hurricanes Hilary and Irwin collided in the East Pacific. Weather Trader meteorologist Ryan Maue has warned that this would cause 'climate chaos' if it happens again.

He penned on Twitter: "Fujiwara Effect hurricane or typhoon interactions are highly unpredictable--> climate chaos!"

In another post, Maue described Hurricane Polo as a 'beast', writing: "These are exact type of hurricanes that scientists warned about for decades."

He added: "A coming hoard of super-intense, 'climate fueled cyclones' feasting upon 'boiling cauldron' of El Niño enhanced oceans."