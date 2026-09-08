Authorities are giving daily updates on Hurricane Lowell as 1.5 million Hawaiians remain in a state of emergency.

The hurricane made a rare direct hit on Hawaii's western islands last night (September 7) and has left thousands without power in Kaua'i and Oahu.

The center of the storm did not hit Hawaii, Fox Weather reports, but winds on the island still hit speeds of 110mph.

It made landfall as a category two hurricane. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) describes this strength of hurricane as 'extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage'.

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"Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage," it goes on to warn.

"Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks."

The State of Hawaii Department of Defense has been giving frequent updates on the hurricane. As of 11pm September 7, Hurricane Lowell had passed just west of Niʻihau and Kauaʻi as a category 2 hurricane with wind speeds of 110 miles per hour. Its center was located 90 miles west of Līhuʻe.

The update continued: "Conditions are very hazardous in both Kauaʻi County and on Oʻahu, with several thousand customers reporting power outages. Dangerous winds will persist overnight and into early morning tomorrow.

"Heavy rain, flash floods, landslides and extreme surf are likely overnight in Kauaʻi County and possibly Oʻahu. Tornadoes are possible in Kauaʻi County."

The department went on to give the following recommended actions and urged people to have two key items to hand:

People in Kauaʻi County and on Oʻahu should be sheltered in place through the night

Keep a phone charged and a battery-powered radio ready to receive emergency notifications overnight

Be ready to operate without electricity if high winds or flooding cause power outages

Sign up for emergency alerts for your county and tune your radio to your local emergency radio station in the section below on this webpage

People are told to have a battery powered radio to hand (Getty Stock)

Elsewhere people have been advised to have a 'go bag' ready incase of an emergency evacuation. Important items in the bag should include things like changes of clothing and medications.

With the massive impact the hurricane is expected to have on Hawaii today, Kauai Emergency Management Agency announced that schools and offices will be closed.

"Due to expected impacts from Hurricane Lowell, public schools on Kauaʻi, County of Kauaʻi offices, and State of Hawaiʻi offices on Kauaʻi will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 8," it said, per ABC News.

Governor Josh Green added in the statement: "Kauaʻi County is most vulnerable to Hurricane Lowell, and we are not going to take chances with people’s safety."