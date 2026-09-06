Key items you need in a 'go bag' ahead of Hurricane Lowell making landfall, according to an expert

As Hawaii prepares for Hurricane Lowell, an expert has urged people to get a 'go bag' ready incase of an emergency evacuation.

Yesterday (September 5), Hurricane Lowell was a category 4 storm. It's expected to weaken to a category 2 by the end of today.

The hurricane is forecast to make landfall tomorrow and Hawaii's residents are being told to prepare for the extreme weather. Apparently the surfs that will come with Hurricane Lowell could be life-threatening, NBC News reports.

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green says they're taking Hurricane Lowell 'extremely seriously' and told Hawaiians to get ready.

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"We are taking Hurricane Lowell extremely seriously and preparing now, before conditions deteriorate," Green said.

"I urge everyone, especially those in Kauaʻi County, to complete their preparations, follow official alerts and stay away from floodwaters, dangerous surf and other hazardous areas."

In terms of preparedness, Robert Sinclair, AAA public affairs senior manager, has shared the key items people should have to hand and in their 'go bags'.

Per The US Sun, Sinclair said people should have the following:

Non-perishable food items, including water to last at least for three days. Don’t forget pet food and extra water, if needed Changes of clothing Toiletries and medication Basic tools, including flashlights with extra batteries, screwdrivers, wrenches, pliers Extra vehicle fluid, such as windshield washer fluid Cash in small denominations; credit cards; passports; health documents, if needed Car gas tank should be kept full Portable battery powered or hand cranked radio, perhaps with a weather band

Speaking to the news outlet, Sinclair said that drivers need to 'exercise caution' if they find themselves needing to evacute.

"Drivers should navigate high water by not going through it," Sinclair says. "Turn around, don’t drown is the operative phrase."

If the water goes past the center of your wheels, Sinclair says you shouldn't drive through it as it's too high.

He added: "It is impossible to tell how deep water is from the driver’s seat, so the advice is to never drive through standing water."

The expert says that you shouldn't drive through flood water that goes past the center of your wheels (Getty Stock)

With Hurricane Lowell's pending landfall in mind, the State of Hawaii Department of Defense has been issuing updates online.

Its last update on Saturday read: "As of 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, Hurricane Lowell is slowly turning north and is expected to complete its turn on Sunday.

"Lowell is a category 4 hurricane sustaining winds of 130 miles per hour, with its center located 630 miles south-southwest of Līhuʻe. Current track forecasts suggest Lowell will be just west of Niʻihau and Kauaʻi overnight on Monday and early Tuesday."