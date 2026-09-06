Trump’s Ukraine peace plan takes shape after envoys hold major talks with Putin
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Trump’s Ukraine peace plan takes shape after envoys hold major talks with Putin

The plans will reportedly be announced in 'the coming weeks'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, World News, Politics, Russia, Ukraine

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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