Burning Man issues statement after three festival-goers confirmed dead in a week

Reports of a third death at Burning Man have been confirmed with the event organizers releasing a statement.

On August 30, the first of three deaths was revealed, after a man's body was discovered in the 'streets' of the temporary Black Rock City location.

While deaths in Black Rock City aren’t uncommon, with this being the third consecutive year to experience one death, as more people are found deceased, it has led to the Burning Man Festival to break its silence.

At the time, Pershing County Sheriff's Office opened up an investigation into a potential homicide, having claimed a deputy was 'flagged down by an event participant who advised of a male subject lying in a pool of blood'.

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Burning man has seen three deaths this year (Satellite image (c) 2026 Vantor)

From August 30, to September 7, this year’s festival has been marred by three deaths at the site.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office confirmed yesterday that a third fatality occurred while being transported to a Reno hospital.

The first was a man called Sampson Tshombe, who was in his mid-50s and alleged suffered a medical emergency on September 3.

The second happened on September 5.

The man was formally identified by authorities as Craigh Mann, 60, who was found deceased by campmates in his trailer.

Now, the third has been confirmed, but no additional details of the person or the circumstances has followed.

Jerry Allen, Pershing County sheriff and coroner told NBC News of the latest death: "Although we average 1 death a year at the Festival, we have had two so far this year within the confines of the Festival and I have received information regarding a third who died in transit to a hospital in Reno.”

Burning Man organizers expressed their condolences, writing in a series of updates: "It is with heavy hearts that Burning Man Project confirms a Black Rock City participant in his mid-50s experienced a medical emergency, immediately received lifesaving measures, and was transported to the onsite center for emergency care where he was pronounced deceased. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, and those affected by this loss."

It's September 5 statement read: "Burning Man Project is saddened to share that a second Black Rock City participant, Craigh Mann, a 60 year-old man, was found deceased by campmates in his camp on Saturday, September 5, at approximately 3 PM."

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant's family, friends, campmates, and all those affected by this loss. The safety and well-being of our community and staff remain our highest priority," the event added.





In the first instance, the officials were working to establish a suspect and timeline of events.

"The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is requesting any information regarding a homicide which occurred on August 30, 2025 between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in the area between 8 o'clock and I St. and 845 and I St. in Black Rock City, at the Burning Man Festival," Sheriff Allen said in his statement.

He continued: "We are specifically looking to identify the white male adult decedent, who is between the ages of 35 and 40, approximately 6' and 200# [pounds] with short brown hair and facial hair.

"We are also currently seeking information regarding any suspect identifiers for any person who would commit such a heinous crime against another human being.

"At this time, no information is too small to disregard, so do not hesitate to contact my Office."

UNILAD previously reached out to Burning Man for comment.