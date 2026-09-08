Burning Man issues statement after three festival-goers confirmed dead in a week
Home>News>US News

Burning Man issues statement after three festival-goers confirmed dead in a week

Three people passed away at Burning Man Black Rock City between August 30 and September 7

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Satellite image (c) 2026 Vantor.

Topics: US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: